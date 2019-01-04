Ministry Secretaries told to comply with circular on appointment of SOEs heads

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has instructed Ministry Secretaries to comply with the circular issued by the President’s Secretary when appointing Chairpersons and Boards of Directors of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

The circular in question - PS/PCMD/19/2018 - was issued by the Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne on December 31, 2018.

Meanwhile the President had recently appointed a committee to consider qualifications and make recommendations for the appointment of Chairman and Boars of Directors of State Owned Enterprises.

The said committee is chaired by the President’s Secretary and also includes senior presidential advisor W. J. S. Karunaratne, two representatives appointed by the Prime Minister and a representative of the Secretary to the Finance Ministry.

The President also instructed the Ministerial Secretaries to submit the names of the Chairpersons and Director Board members appointed thus far, to the committee to check their qualification and make recommendations.

The President further said that he will inform all ministers in writing regarding this matter very soon, the President’s Media Division said.

President Sirisena issued these instructions during a discussion held with Ministerial Secretaries last evening (3) at the Presidential Secretariat. Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne also participated in the discussion.



