Further hearing of CPC shooting case in February

The Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) has informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that investigations on the shooting incident that took place at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation are still ongoing.

The case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne today (04).

Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, who had been named as one of the suspects of the case, has attended today’s hearing, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Presenting submissions, the CCD stated that, although the plaintiff’s statement had mentioned that Minister Ranatunga has assaulted him during the incident, this has not been recorded in the CCTV footages obtained from the security cameras at the scene.

The police then informed the court that further investigations would be conducted in this regard.

Reportedly, the Chief Magistrate has inquired the police for the reason to arrest the suspect without sufficient evidence against him.