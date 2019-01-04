Appropriation Bill to be presented on Feb. 5 & Budget on March 5

-

The Appropriation Bill for the 2019 fiscal year will be presented to the Parliament on February 05 while the Budget proposal will be presented on March 05, 2019.

An agreement with regard to this was reached during the party leaders’ meeting held today (3) at the Parliamentary Complex, chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Meanwhile the 2019 Budget Speech will also take place on March 05.

The agenda of the Parliament, which scheduled to reconvene on the 8th January for the first time this year, was discussed at the meeting.

The issue over handing over the Office of the Opposition Leader to Mahinda Rajapaksa was also reportedly discussed during the meeting.