Committee set to receive suggestions to restructure SriLankan Airlines

President has stated that a new committee will be appointed to receive suggestions on restructuring SriLankan Airlines and make recommendations.

President Maithripala Sirisena states that the committee will be appointed on Monday (07 Jan).

Accordingly, all parties will receive the opportunity to forward recommendation on improving the service of SriLankan Airlines.

The committee made up of five members will have two weeks to produce a report of recommendations to the President. Further action taken regarding the SriLankan Airlines will be based on these recommendations, stated the President.

Furthermore, President Sirisena informed relevant officials to expedite the process needed to properly restructure the SriLankan Airlines.