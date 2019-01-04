New governors appointed for 5 provinces

January 4, 2019   03:44 pm

New Governors appointed for five provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (04).

Accordingly, new governors were appointed for the Western, Central, North Central, North Western and Eastern provinces.

The event was attended by Presidential Secretariat Udaya R. Seneviratne as well, stated President’s Media Division.


Newly appointed governors

  1. Azath Salley  - Governor of Western Province 
  2. Maithri Gunaratne - Governor of Central Province
  3. Sarath Ekanayake - Governor of North Central Province
  4. Peshala Jayaratne Bandara - Governor of North Western Province
  5. M. L. A. M. Hizbullah – Governor of Eastern Province
