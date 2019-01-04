Parked three-wheeler combusts into flames

Parked three-wheeler combusts into flames

January 4, 2019   04:51 pm

A three-wheeler, which was parked on the main road of Dickoya Town in Hatton, has combusted into flames, stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the passengers of the three-wheeler had gone to a nearby state bank, parking the vehicle on the roadside in Dickoya Town, where it had burst into flames.

Residents in the area had then managed to extinguish the fire.

The fire, reportedly, had caused partial damages to the rear of the vehicle.

