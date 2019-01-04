Twenty-six school for Phase II of O/L paper marking

January 4, 2019   05:59 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Department of Examination states that the Phase II of the 2018 G.C.E. Ordinary Level paper marking will commence on the 8th of January and will continue until 17th January.

Accordingly, 26 schools will be used for this purpose as paper marking centers.

Four out of the selected 26 school will remain completely closed and only a portion of the other 22 schools will be closed off during the time period, stated the Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha.

The 04 schools which will be closed off completely during the marking period are as follows:

  1. Isipathana College – Colombo
  2. Mahanama Maha Vidyalaya – Matara 
  3. C.W.W. Kannangara College – Kurunegala
  4. St. Anthony’s Girls’ College – Kandy  
