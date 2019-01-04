Witness cross-examination of case against Gamini Senarath commences

The Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar today (04) heard the case against former President’s Chief of Staff Gamini Senarath and three others for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million in funds belong to Litro Gas.

The case was taken up before the Special High Court three-judge bench comprising Justices Sampath Abeykoon, Sampath Wijeratne and Champa Janaki Rajaratne.

President’s Counsel commenced the cross examination of the 9th witness in the case, Menaka Rajakaruna, accountant of Canvil Holdings during today’s hearing.

During the cross examination it was revealed that Defendant Gamini Senarath had acted as the Chairman of the Canvil Holdings which overlooked the construction of the hotel Hyatt Regency in Hambantota. However, it was revealed that Senarath did not receive any payment for his services.

Rajakaruna further stated that the construction plans of the private hotel were done based on the recommendations of world’s famous hotel companies.

Further hearing of the case has been postponed till 7th January.

The Attorney General had filed the case against the defendants under the Public Property Act for allegedly misappropriating Rs 500 million funds belonging to Litro Gas Lanka by investing in ventures including the Helanko Hotels & Spa hotel project, from 1st of February 2014 to 20th January 2015.

Piyadasa Kudabalage and Neil Bandara Hapuhinna and Lasantha Bandara have been named as the other three defendants of the case.