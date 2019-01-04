Namal Kumara barred from making statements on assassination plot

Namal Kumara barred from making statements on assassination plot

January 4, 2019   07:36 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Fort Magistrate has ordered Namal Kumara not to make any statements to the media regarding the VIP assassination plot.

This order has been issued taking into consideration a request made by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) this evening (04).

Submitting a report to the court, the CID stated that Namal Kumara making public statements on the VIP assassination plot has obstructed the investigations conducted in this regard.

Hence, the CID sought a court order, barring Namal Kumara from making statements regarding the VIP assassination plot publicly, to which the Fort Magistrate accorded.

On the 12th of September 2018, Director of Operations of Anti-Corruption Force Namal Kumara revealed alleged telephone conversations with DIG Nalaka De Silva regarding a conspiracy to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

