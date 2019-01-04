Will contest under broader coalition in upcoming polls - Mahinda

The leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that they intend to contest in the upcoming elections under a broader coalition.

Sri Lanka Freedom Party would also be included in this coalition, the Opposition Leader further said.

He made these comments addressing the media today (04).

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived at his personal office to commence activities for the new year.

Accordingly, a religious ceremony was held by several venerable Theros including the Chief Incumbent of Kotte Sri Perakumba Pirivena Venerable Thalagala Wimala Thero and Venerable Egoda Uyana Gnanawimala Thero, the Chief Incumbent of Egoda Uyana Sri Bodhirajarama Viharaya, to invoke blessings on the Opposition Leader.

Reportedly, the bodybuilding champion Lucion Pushparaj has also joined this occasion.