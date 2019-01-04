Crisis over Opposition Leader post resolved - Amaraweera

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has agreed to recognize Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Leader of Opposition, says the Chief Opposition Whip UPFA Parliamentarian Mahinda Amaraweera.

He further stated that, during the meeting of party leaders held today (04), the Speaker also agreed to assign the office of the Opposition Leader to Mahinda Rajapaksa.

It was reported that the Budget Appropriation Bill for the year 2019 is slated to be presented to the Parliament on the 05th of February.

The party leader’s meeting, joined by Ministers Lakshman Kiriella, Mano Ganesan, Gayantha Karunatileka, Rauff Hakeem, and Parliamentarians Nimal Siripala de Silva, Dinesh Gunawardena, Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Mahinda Amaraweera, was held at the Parliament complex today.

However, reportedly, MPs representing the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) have not attended the meeting.