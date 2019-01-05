2019 Budget up for final vote on April 4

January 5, 2019   09:24 am

The Budget proposal for the 2019 fiscal year will be presented in Parliament on the 5th of March with the final vote to be taken on the 4th of April, the Finance Ministry said. 

The debate on the third reading of the budget will take place from March 13. 

The government says it will aim at increasing the Government revenue by more than 17% of GDP.

An agreement had been reached during the party leaders’ meeting held yesterday, to present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the Parliament on February 05.

The 2019 Budget Speech will also take place on March 05.

