Two dead after container truck veers off road

Two persons were killed while another sustained critical injuries in an accident involving a container truck in the early hours this morning at Weligampitiya, Kandana.

Police said that a container truck transporting metal and traveling towards Negombo had veered off the road and crashed into a parked lorry before toppling near Weligampitiya Junction on the Negombo-Colombo Road.

The accident had occurred at around 2.15 a.m. today (5) due to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

The driver of the container truck and a pedestrian were rushed to the Ragama Hospital in critical condition while the latter had succumbed to injuries a short while later.

He has been identified as Prabath Sanjeewa Weerasinghe, 32, a resident of Pallekanda in Morawaka.

Meanwhile the container truck driver’s assistant had been trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and he was rescued with the help of police officers, navy personnel and residents in the area.

However, he too had succumbed to injuries while being transferred to the hospital.