Suspect arrested for setting fire to dog in Negombo

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident where a caged dog was set on fire and inhumanely killed recently at a house in Negombo.

Negombo Police had launched an investigation into the incident which had taken place at a house located at Koppara Junction in Negombo on the night of December 31, 2018.

Based on the ongoing investigations, Negombo Police arrested a suspect at around 4.00 p.m. yesterday (5) in Periyamulla, the Police Spokesman’s Office said.

The arrested suspect is a 38-year-old resident of Periyamulla, Negombo.

He will be produced at the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today (5) while Negombo Police are conducting further investigations.

The shocking incident was reported on the 31st of December as a Labrador named ‘Charlie’ had succumbed to severe burns after a certain individual had doused the dog and his kennel with a flammable liquid, suspected to be kerosene, and set fire to the animal.