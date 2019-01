-

Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera scored his first ever century in one-day international cricket in the 2nd ODI between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Perera’s ton included 7 sixers and 8 boundaries as he reached triple figures in just 57 deliveries.

Chasing New Zealand’s 319/7 target Sri Lanka are currently 254/8 after 43 overs.