Govt will provide relief to public in budget due to polls - MR

January 5, 2019   03:46 pm

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa says the government must definitely increase the people’s wages through the upcoming budget.

“We are demanding that the government provides relief to the people from this budget,” he said, speaking to reporters following an event in Kegalle yesterday (4).

However, Rajapaksa said he is sure that the government will provide concessions to the public through the budget because an election is coming up. “They will increase everything at the next budget,” he charged.

The former President said that the incumbent government will not be able to increase taxes and prices of goods at the next budget because his party will be in power by then.

