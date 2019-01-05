Disappointed UNP MPs will rally against govt - Dunesh Gankanda

January 5, 2019   05:02 pm

UNP MP Dunesh Gankanda says that he will rally the ‘disappointed’ UNP parliamentarians against the government.

He made these comments while participating in a joint press conference attended by all organizers of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in the Ratnapura District.

UPFA MP W.D.J. Senewiratne, who also addressed the briefing, said that the United National Party (UNP) is drafting a new Constitution to fulfill the needs of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).

However, the incumbent government does not possess a two-thirds majority to bring a new Constitution or to amend the existing one.

 

