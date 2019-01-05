Budget 2019 presented at Parliament on Feb 05

The final vote for the 2019 National Budget will be on the 04th of April, stated the Ministry of Finance and Mass Media.

The Ministry stated that the Appropriation Act for 2019 will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers for approval.

It will be presented to the Parliament by the Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, on the 5th of February.

According to the Ministry, the second reading of the Budget will be on the 5th March and the third reading debate will be held on March 13th.

The National Budget for 2019 will be presented as a Budget mainly based on performance, the Ministry further stated.