Three involved in heroin trafficking arrested in Beruwala

Beruwala Police officers have arrested three persons at Magalkanda area in Beruwala over the possession of heroin, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Along with the suspects, the police has seized a motorcycle belonging to the suspects.

The police have found 73 g 600 mg of heroin found on the suspects, said the Police.

The arrest made at around 4.40 pm, last evening (05), had apprehended two persons aged 53 and a 39 year old from Maggona and Beruwala areas. These suspects, who are engaged in the fishing industry, are also involved in heroin trafficking, revealed the police.

The arrested suspects will be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court, today (06) and further investigations will be conducted bt the Beruwala Police.