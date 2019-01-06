Sri Lankan fishermen repatriated over illegal entry to Réunion Island

January 6, 2019   11:08 am

Seven Sri Lankan fishermen who have illegally entered the Réunion Island have been decided to be repatriated back to Sri Lanka.

A group of fishermen had left for fishing activities from Sri Lankan waters in Negombo area on the December 05th.

However, the fishermen who entered the French-owned Island had been arrested by officials of the country over illegal entry.

According to the Fisheries Department, one of the fishermen who had been deported had arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday (05) and two others are scheduled to return to the island today (06).

