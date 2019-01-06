Eleven-year old injures schoolgirl using sharp weapon

Eleven-year old injures schoolgirl using sharp weapon

January 6, 2019   12:03 pm

-

An eleven-year old schoolgirl injured by cut wounds caused by another student over a disagreement has been admitted to the Karaptiya Hospital.

According to the police, a same-aged school boy had assaulted the injured girl with a sharp object as a result of an escalated disagreement.

The incident had occurred in Egodagoda area in Hikkaduwa and the female student has suffered critical injuries.

The student who carried out the assault was produced before Galle Additional Magistrate and handed over to the juvenile detention camp in Kithulampitiya until the 14th of January.

Hikkaduwa Police is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories