Eleven-year old injures schoolgirl using sharp weapon

An eleven-year old schoolgirl injured by cut wounds caused by another student over a disagreement has been admitted to the Karaptiya Hospital.

According to the police, a same-aged school boy had assaulted the injured girl with a sharp object as a result of an escalated disagreement.

The incident had occurred in Egodagoda area in Hikkaduwa and the female student has suffered critical injuries.

The student who carried out the assault was produced before Galle Additional Magistrate and handed over to the juvenile detention camp in Kithulampitiya until the 14th of January.

Hikkaduwa Police is conducting further investigations.