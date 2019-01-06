Constitutions cannot be passed by force - Mahinda

January 6, 2019   12:45 pm

Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that introduction of a constitution that would create hatred among the ethnicities will not solve issues in the country.

Although the constitution gives Buddhism Priority, there is a doubt as to whether one can see or feel that the current government works to give that proper place to Buddhism.

He further said that there is no way of to passing a constitution by force.

Rajapaksa mentioned attending a function held in a temple in Ampara.

