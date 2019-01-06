I will never enter politics - Murali

According to former Sri Lankan Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan one doesn’t need to enter politics to serve the people. He says that he will never enter politics.

However, through their association, he says that he will continue to serve the public by identifying people’s needs and working to fulfill them to the best of their abilities.

Muralithran mentioned this addressing an event organized to distribute school bags to school children under the Hatton Zonal Education Office.

Meanwhile, the former cricketer says that he prefers not comment on the recent political crisis of the country.

Stating his personal opinion is that the daily basic wage of the estate workers should be over Rs 1000 as the current salary is not adequate for them, he urged politicians and estate-owners to consider the workers’ situation and increase their wages.

Muralitharan also commented on the current status of the Sri Lankan Cricket team. He says that although the Sri Lankan team held top positions in the arena in the past 20 year, the team hasn’t achieved anything in the past 3 years.

He says he does not know the reason behind this and stated that a proper investigation should be done on it.

According to him, the management of the Sri Lanka Cricket team, alone, cannot be blamed for the situation; the players too should be held responsible for this.

Sri Lanka Cricket team doesn’t have an issue of lack of funds; therefore, players’ talents should be broadened and everyone should work together to bring back the victorious era of Sri Lankan Cricket.