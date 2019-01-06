First test-run of new Matara-Beliatta railway track

-

The first test-run on the newly constructed Matara-Beliatta railway track was conducted this morning (06) under the supervision of Minister of Transport Arjuna Ranatunga.

This railway track has been constructed as the first phase of the proposed railway line running from Matara to Kataragama.

The newly constructed Matara-Beliatta section of the track is 26 km long and will be accompanied by 04 major railway stations and 02 sub-stations.

This project was funded by the EXIM Bank of China and the construction work was handled by a Chinese construction company.

The Matara-Beliatta railway line features Sri Lanka’s longest train tunnel while 10 percent of the track has been made on flyover bridges.