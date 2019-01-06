Suspect remanded over helping Sunil Shantha escape prison

-

The suspect, who allegedly assisted drug convict ‘Sunil Shantha’ to escape from Welikada remand prison, has been remanded by the order of Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court.

Sunil Shantha, who was imprisoned for drug smuggling, escaped from the Welikada Prison on 22nd November, 2018.

However, he was arrested in Meemure by the Organized Crimes Police Division (OCPD) and the Special Task Force (STF) on December 12.

Accordingly, the main suspect in escape of ‘Sunil Shantha’ is remanded till 8th January for an identification parade.