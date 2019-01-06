Protest against Arjuna at Matara-Beliatta railway test-run

-

The first ever test-run of the newly constructed Matara-Beliatta railway track was conducted today (06), under the patronage of Transport Minister Arjuna Ranatunga.

However, when Minister Ranatunga arrived at the Beliatta Railway station to attend the event, a protest against the Minister was launched by a group of persons.

The protest had been organized by a group of persons including the Chairman of the Beliatta Provincial Council. According to Ada Derana reporter, they had protested against the Minister holding banners containing the photo of Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The protestors, who were proclaiming that the new railway track was built by Rajapaksa, had also fixed a banner containing the photo of Rajapaksa on the train which was prepared for the test-run.

Reportedly, Minister could not board the train along with the media personnel, as previously had been scheduled.

However, the train had successfully completed its first test-run and reached the Matara Railway Station.