Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa says that there is no difference between the policies of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

Rajapaksa pointed out that he is prepared to give leadership to all parties of the Opposition.

He expressed these views to the media following an event held in a temple in Kurunegala area, today (06).