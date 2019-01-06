Trump claims US killed al-Qaida militant tied to USS Cole bombing

-

Donald Trump said on Sunday the US military has killed Jamal al-Badawi, the al-Qaida militant wanted in connection with the attack on the USS Cole.

Seventeen US sailors died and at least 40 people were wounded in the October 2000 attack, in which suicide bombers almost sank the guided missile destroyer while it lay in Aden harbour.

It was reported on Friday that US defence officials were trying to confirm reports an airstrike had killed Badawi in war-torn Yemen.

On Sunday, via Twitter, the president confirmed it.

“Our GREAT MILITARY has delivered justice for the heroes lost and wounded in the cowardly attack on the USS Cole,” the president wrote, en route from the White House to Camp David. “We have just killed the leader of that attack, Jamal al-Badawi. Our work against [al-Qaida] continues. We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism!”

Source: The Guardian

-Agencies