Four new governors to be appointed

January 7, 2019   08:15 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Governors for four new provinces are to be appointed today (07).

The appointment of new governors will be for Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Northern and Southern provincial councils, according to political sources.

On the 31st of December, President Maithripala Sirisena had informed all the governors to tender their resignations.

New Governors appointed for five provinces were sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat on January 04.

