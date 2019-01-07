Dry weather to continue over the island

-

Mainly dry weather will continue over most parts of the island except for light showers along Eastern coastal areas, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambantota district and in the coastal area of the Western province.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.