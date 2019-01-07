Cabinet meeting convenes

Cabinet meeting convenes

January 7, 2019   09:22 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by President Maithripala Sirisena, was scheduled to convene at 9.00 a.m. this morning (07).

Although the Cabinet meeting is held weekly on every Tuesday, the meeting was called this morning due to several special programmes attended by the President have been scheduled for tomorrow (08).

Meanwhile, a special meeting of Cabinet Ministers, headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, was held last evening (06) at the Temple Trees.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Minister Ravi Karunanayake stated that the proposals that are to be presented during the Cabinet meeting were discussed at this special meeting.

Meanwhile, a discussion of the UPFA parliamentarians is scheduled to commence at 3.00 p.m. today at the Parliament Complex, General Secretary of the party Mahinda Amaraweera stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories