Russian killed by drowning in Hikkaduwa

January 7, 2019   10:08 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A foreign national has been killed by drowning in Hikkaduwa, at around 11.30 pm last night (07), stated the Police.

A 48-year-old Russian national who was staying at a hotel near the Hikkaduwa town had died in this manner.

The accident has occurred when the said foreigner had gone to bathe in the ocean stretch behind the hotel.

The body is currently kept in the Balapitiya Hospital mortuary.

Hikkaduwa police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

