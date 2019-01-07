Person nabbed with heroin worth Rs 12 mn

January 7, 2019   11:31 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

An individual has been arrested along with 1 kg 5 g of heroin, in Paradise Watta area in Kotahena, yesterday (06).

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received by the officers of Armour Street police station at around 3.45 p.m. last evening.

A three-wheeler in possession of the suspect has also been taken into custody during the raid.

The seized heroin haul is estimated to worth nearly Rs 12 million.

The arrested 40-year-old suspect is revealed to be a resident of Colombo 12.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to the Kotahena Police and he is slated to be presented to Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court today (07).

Kotahena Police is conducting further investigations on the incident.

