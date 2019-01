-

Colombo Municipal Councilor K. G. Kulathissa from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been arrested regarding the incident at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises during the recent unrest.

The arrest has been made by the officials of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The Councilor was arrested over the charges of obstructing Minister Arjuna Ranatunga from performing his duties.