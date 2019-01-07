Eleven-year old killed from road accident

January 7, 2019   01:13 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

An eleven-year old student has been killed in a road accident on the pedestrians’ crossing near the Godigamuwa Maha Vidyalaya in Akaragama, Gampaha.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the accident had occurred at around 6.40 am this morning (07).

The deceased student had arrived for sports practices with his father this morning, when a van arriving from Negombo had collided with the student while he was crossing the road to get to the sports ground.

Reportedly, the student had been thrown off nearly 27 m away upon the collision and had hit a drain, resulting in critical head injuries. The child had succumbed to the injuries upon admittance to the Godigamuwa Hospital.

The deceased student is a student of Godigamuwa Maha Vidyalaya, talented in sports.

According to Ada Derana reporter this incident has created a tense situation within the hospital premises.

The driver of the van has been arrested over the incident and Divulapitiya Police is conducting further investigations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories