Eleven-year old killed from road accident

An eleven-year old student has been killed in a road accident on the pedestrians’ crossing near the Godigamuwa Maha Vidyalaya in Akaragama, Gampaha.

Ada Derana reporter stated that the accident had occurred at around 6.40 am this morning (07).

The deceased student had arrived for sports practices with his father this morning, when a van arriving from Negombo had collided with the student while he was crossing the road to get to the sports ground.

Reportedly, the student had been thrown off nearly 27 m away upon the collision and had hit a drain, resulting in critical head injuries. The child had succumbed to the injuries upon admittance to the Godigamuwa Hospital.

The deceased student is a student of Godigamuwa Maha Vidyalaya, talented in sports.

According to Ada Derana reporter this incident has created a tense situation within the hospital premises.

The driver of the van has been arrested over the incident and Divulapitiya Police is conducting further investigations.