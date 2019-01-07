Constitutional Council assembles today

The Constitutional Council, chaired by Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya, has convened at the Parliament Complex this morning (07).

Today’s meeting of the Constitutional Council has focused on the recommendations made by President Maithripala Sirisena for the appointment of three (03) Supreme Court justices and one (01) Court of Appeal justice.

Accordingly, the recommendation made by the President for the position vacated by the retirement of Supreme Court Judge Eva Wanasundera has received the unanimous approval of the Constitutional Council.

Moreover, President’s nominations for other remaining vacancies for two Supreme Court justices and one Appeals Court justice, which had been approved by the Constitutional Council, were reconfirmed during the meeting held today.