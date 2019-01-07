Three new governors appointed

New governors appointed for three provinces have sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat this morning (07).

Accordingly, the new governors were appointed for Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Northern provinces.

Newly appointed governors are as follows:

1 Keerthi Tennakoon – Governor of Uva Province

2 Senior Lecturer Dhamma Dissanayake – Governor of Sabaragamuwa Province

3 Suren Ragawan – Governor of Northern Province

The new governor for the Southern Province is yet to be appointed.

Meanwhile, five new governors were appointed for the Western, Central, North Central, North Western and Eastern provinces on January 04.