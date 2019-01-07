Nephew kills uncle with sharp weapon

January 7, 2019   02:58 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A person has died after being attacked with a sharp weapon near a garment factory in Warakapola last night (07).

The injured person was admitted to Warakapola Hospital, however, he had succumbed to injuries afterwards.

Police investigations have uncovered that the assault was carried out by the nephew of the deceased in a heated argument between the two while consuming alcohol.

The deceased has been identified as a 59-year-old who had been residing in Bangalawatta, Thulhiriya.

The police have launched further investigations into the incident to apprehend the suspect.

