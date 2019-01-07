China Bay airport in Trinco commences direct international flights

-

Trincomalee China Bay air force base runaway has commenced their first direct international flights since last morning (07).

Previously, only internal civil flights were carried out from the China Bay Airport and the direct international flights were launched to facilitate foreign investors.

Accordingly, the first ever direct flight from the airport, carrying investors from Singapore and Hong Kong who had agreed upon a USD 1.75 million investment in Sampur, Trincomalee.

The VP-CPY type luxury private passenger jet carrying the investors headed to Singapore.

Former Governor of Eastern Province Rohitha Bogollagama and the Chairman of the national Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA) Dakshitha Bogollagama attended the event.