China Bay airport in Trinco commences direct international flights

January 7, 2019   04:34 pm

-

Trincomalee China Bay air force base runaway has commenced their first direct international flights since last morning (07).

Previously, only internal civil flights were carried out from the China Bay Airport and the direct international flights were launched to facilitate foreign investors.

Accordingly, the first ever direct flight from the airport, carrying investors from Singapore and Hong Kong who had agreed upon a USD 1.75 million    investment in Sampur, Trincomalee.

The VP-CPY type luxury private passenger jet carrying the investors headed to Singapore.

Former Governor of Eastern Province Rohitha Bogollagama and the Chairman of the national Enterprise Development Authority (NEDA) Dakshitha Bogollagama attended the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories