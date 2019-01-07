Committee set to receive suggestions to restructure SriLankan Airlines

-

The President has appointed a new committee to receive suggestions on restructuring SriLankan Airlines and make recommendations.

Chaired by Minister Eran Wickramaratne, the committee will be made up of Dr. Harsha de Silva, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, Dr. Dharmaratne Herath, Prof. D.B.P.H. Dissa Bandara, V. Kanagasabhapathi, L.S.I. Jayaratne, Viraj Dayaratne, Mahen Gopallawa, Wasantha Kumarasiri, Ajith Amarasekara and Thisuri Wanniarachchi.

Accordingly, all parties will receive the opportunity to forward recommendations on improving the service of SriLankan Airlines, from today (07) onwards.

The committee will have two weeks to produce a report of recommendations to the President. Further action taken regarding the SriLankan Airlines will be based on these recommendations, stated the President.

Handing out the letters of appointment to committee members at the Presidential Secretariat this morning, the President joined for a conversation with the members.