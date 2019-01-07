Municipal Councilor remanded over CPC incident

January 7, 2019   06:16 pm

Colombo Municipal Councilor K. G. Kulathissa from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been remanded until the 11th of January as per the order of Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

This was regarding the incident at the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) premises during the recent unrest.

The arrest was made this morning (07) by the officials of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The Councilor was arrested over the charges of obstructing Minister Arjuna Ranatunga from performing his duties.

