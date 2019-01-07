Sub Inspector commits suicide inside STF camp

A Sub Inspector of Police, who had been serving at the Special Task Force (STF) camp in Puttalam, has committed suicide by hanging himself.

The body of the deceased has been found this morning (07) inside an old garage located inside the premises of the STF camp in Sirambiadiya, Puttalam.

The deceased was identified as a 49-year-old father of two, named K.B. Nimal Shantha, who had been a resident of Kurundugaha area in Elpitiya.

The deceased Sub Inspector had also served as a security detail at a political meeting held in Anamaduwa yesterday (06).

The Puttalam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.