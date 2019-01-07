Citizens can object to a segregative Constitution - Mahinda

Any citizen of this country has the right to express their disapproval towards a Constitution that segregates the country, says the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this addressing a public meeting held in Anamaduwa.

Further commenting, the Opposition Leader said that massive developmental projects had been underway during their administration and that their sole intention was to supply water to each and every house.

“We lost the government when we were carrying out implementations to direct country for self-sufficiency in farming. Although we are accused of taking loans, we have proof of what we have done using the loans we took; we built airports and harbours,” Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa said.

He questioned as to what the current government has done by taking more loans than the previous government ever did.

The Opposition Leader also commented, “During the fifty-something days in which we had been in power, we were able to reduce the fuel price twice and it can be reduced further.”