A gazette has been published naming parliamentarian Shantha Bandara as a MP of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

This was to fill in the vacancy left behind by the resignation of former MP M. L. A. M. Hizbullah.

M. L. A. M Hizbullah was recently appointed as the new governor of the Eastern Provinc and accordingly, he handed over his resignation his post as a member of the parliament.