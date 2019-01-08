Slight change expected in prevailing dry weather

-

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Kegalle, Puttalam, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas. Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the island, according to the Met. Department.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 - 50 kmph at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.