Parliament set to convene today

The Parliament, chaired by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, will convene at 1.00 p.m. today (08) for the first time in the year 2019.

A meeting of the party leaders was held yesterday (07) to prepare the agenda of today’s Parliament session.

Accordingly, the Parliament will convene for four consecutive days from today, stated the Chief Government Whip Minister Gayantha Karunatileka.

Meanwhile, SLFP Youth League Head Shantha Bandara is slated to swear in today, as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

He will fill the parliamentary seat left vacant by the resignation of former MP M. L. A. M. Hizbullah.

The extraordinary gazette notification naming Shantha Bandara as a Member of Parliament was published by the Elections Commission yesterday.

Hizbullah was recently appointed as the new governor of the Eastern Province and accordingly, prior to the appointment he had handed over his resignation from his post as a Member of Parliament.