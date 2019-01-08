-

Today, January 08th, marks the 4th year since President Maithripala Sirisena assumed duties as the 6th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, an overnight pirith chanting and dhamma preaching was held at the President’s house last night (07) to bless the President.

Many religious events have been organized island wide to mark the fourth anniversary of the Presidency of President Sirisena.

Meanwhile, the Concluding Ceremony of the Kalu Ganga reservoir project and the vesting of the Laggala New Town with public is also scheduled for today (08).

President’s Media Division stated that the two ceremonies would be held this morning, presided by President Maithripala Sirisena.

The event has been organized to commemorate the entrance to the fifth year of a compassionate rule (‘Maithri Palanayak’), an era of sustainability, and an economic and cultural renaissance, said the President’s Media Division.