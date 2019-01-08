No final decision on LP gas & milk powder price hike

January 8, 2019   10:18 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry says that a final decision on increasing the prices of LP gas and milk powder has not yet been taken.

The Secretary to the Ministry Ranjith Ashoka stated that the relevant companies have made a request to increase the prices of LP gas and milk powder.

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) is currently analyzing the prices of LP gas and milk powder with the prices of the world market, the Secretary further said.

Secretary Ranjith Ashoka made these comments responding to the queries raised by media persons during a press conference held at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

