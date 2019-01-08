Committee probing violence in Parliament convenes

The Committee probing the violent incidents that took place during the Parliament sessions held on the 14th, 15th and 16th of November 2018 has convened today (08).

Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri stated that the committee was to assemble at the Parliament Complex at 9.00 a.m. this morning.

The committee has commenced preparing the report on the violence that took place in the Chamber and it is slated to be submitted to the Speaker prior to the end of this month, the Deputy Speaker further said.

Chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, the committee consists of the former Speaker of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Parliamentarians Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, Bimal Rathnayake and Mavai S. Senathirajah.