New Laggala Green Town declared open

President Maithripala Sirisena has declared open the new Laggala Green Town a short while ago, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The ceremony to mark the completion of the Kalu Gaga Reservoir built to cultivate the Dumbara Valley and the ceremony to vest the New Laggala Green Town with the people in the Dumbara Valley was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena today (08).

The New Laggala Green Town with all the modern facilities is vested with the people who sacrificed their villages and lands for the construction of the Moragahakanda – Kalu Ganga Reservoir.

The new Laggala town was built to meet the needs of 3,000 families from the old town. The new town has been designed according to a modern urban park concept with a total investment of Rs 4.5 billion.

There are 26 office spaces established for government agencies in new city of Laggala. The Laggala secondary school and the new hospital will also be handed over to the public for their benefit by the President today.

Kalu Ganga reservoir is a large reservoir connected to the Moragahakanda reservoir and it is twice the size of the Parakrama Samudraya. With these two projects being built together, a complex of six irrigation schemes such as Parakrama Samuddha are being built.

The capacity of Kalu Ganga reservoir is 200,000 Acre Feet. It is significant that a major fraction of the water from Kalu Ganga supplies water to the Laggala new city. In the Parana Haththoya Amuna area, 1500 acres of land is used for the farming purpose and it too will use the water from Kalu Ganga.

This ceremony is held to mark the commencement of the 5th year of economic and cultural revival of the ‘Maithree Governance A Sustainable Era’.